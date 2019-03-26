

Euvonna Foster of Rio Oso, died February 28, 2019 at her home in Rio Oso. Born in Short, Oklahoma, she was a former resident of Yuba City and Marysville and a 1951 graduate of Marysville Union High School. She attended Yuba College and Cal Berkeley studying photography, science, and law courses. She was a stenographer at Yuba County Welfare Department, worked for the Federal government at Camp Cook, California in the Army Emergency Relief Dept., Claims Secretary of Cal-Farm Insurance Company 17 years as a legal secretary for Roy Vanden Heuvel, Administrative assistant, office manager, and legal assistant at Farm Credit. She also was a black raspberry, peach, and walnut farmer for about 50 years.



She was active in Quota Club of Yuba City and Marysville, the Yuba-Sutter Legal Secretaries Assn., holding different offices. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile.



Her hobbies were, playing with her grandchildren, gardening, canning fruits and vegetables, wine making, cooking for the Masonic Lodge, photography, rock hunting, and collecting fossils, gems and minerals.



Survivors include: brother Ollis Jasper Comstock, sons: Christopher Jones and Bernard Jones, stepddaughter Nancy Broumas, stepson David Foster, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Tony Comstock and Leona (Bernard) Comstock. Her first husband, William E. Jones in 1966 and second husband, Frank "Bud" Foster in 2003, brothers Olaf Glendall Comstock and Ronald Buford Comstock.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, Ca 95817 or a .



A service is scheduled at Ullrey's Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City at 11:00am, Saturday, April 6, 2019, with a reception to follow at the Wheatland Masonic Lodge, 400 Front Street, Wheatland.