

Eva Delores Miller passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 81 in Chico, CA.



Eva was born August 11, 1937, in Colusa, California as the oldest of seven children to parents Gerald (Shorty) and Agnes Luce. She graduated from Colusa High School in 1956.



In her early life, she enjoyed water skiing, teaching swimming lessons and being a lifeguard at the Colusa Municipal Pool where she met her future husband Paul.



Eva married Paul Miller on September 16, 1956. They lived in Gridley with their three children where she was very active in the Gridley swim team and the Children's Home Society. While in Gridley Eva and friends established the Do Nothing Girls where they would get together to have lunch and play cards. In 1972, the family moved to Colusa where they worked at Onstotts Dusters which they eventually bought and named Miller's Flying Service. While in Colusa Eva remained active in her kids PTA and continued her gatherings with her Do Nothing Girls Club.



In 1997, Eva and Paul moved to Gunnersfield, where she spent the rest of her days looking after the ranch and enjoyed spending her time with friends and having the family grow up there.



Eva is survived by her daughters, Janet (Sean) Cassidy; D'Ann (Terry) Bressler; sisters; Terri (Dave) Williams; Gail (Wes) Woolery; and Sandy (Tom) Howard; grandchildren: Lindsey, Joseph (Carissa) and Katie (Robert) Bowers, Shane (Lisa) Miller, and Morgan and Mackenzie Bressler; great-grandchildren: Jade, Kaden, Madison, Lucas, Peyton, Landen, Jaxson and Avery; and many other nieces and nephews.



Eva is proceeded in death by her parents, Gerald and Agnes Luce; husband Paul Miller; sister Judy Grigsby; brother Jerry Luce; and son Greg Miller.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at the Colusa County Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Colusa County Sports Hall of Fame or the Colusa VFW.

