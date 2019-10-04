|
Born with beautiful Irish red hair and blue eyes, Evelyn was delivered at home on the King Ranch in Gridley, California on October 26, 1920. For the next ninety-eight years and eleven months, she shared with this world, her beauty, patience, and love. Notably, she was also the only one in the family who could keep a secret.
To the delight of Evelyn's grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she shared wonderful tales of growing up on a dairy farm in the Gridley countryside - where children ran barefoot all day, and school was held in a single room at the Butte Schoolhouse. With a little prying, she would tell of her adventures with the Gridley High School marching band (she played French horn); or perform old chants from her days as a cheerleader at Yuba College. Her most precious stories, however, were memories of loved ones who had long since passed - making sure they were not forgotten.
Shortly after the Second World War, Evelyn caught the eye of Derwin Briggs while they both worked for Western Oil and Burner in Marysville. Together they had three beautiful daughters: Susan (Bert) Clark, Sharon (Rodney) Uren, and Sharleen (Steve) Cantrell. After Derwin's passing in 1966, Evelyn cared for their daughters, and eventually their five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was involved with the PTA, and also the local Camp Fire Girls, where she ran the office, and the troops, for many years until her retirement.
In her (very long) golden years, Evelyn's home remained the center of family life - everyone gathered around for dinners, morning coffee, or simply just to sneak a taste of what ever she had baked. She loved to care for her family, and only when prompted did she patiently give them advice.
Evelyn was a proud descendant of the pioneering King and Watson families, who both made the Gridley area their homes in the 1800s. She was a member of both the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Through her many years of genealogical research, she traced her lineage to a descendant on the Mayflower, and became a member of the Mayflower Society. At ninety-eight years old she could still recall names and dates of ancestors from hundreds of year before.
In her later years, she could be found on the front porch, drinking her morning coffee and enjoying the chickens. The coffee had to be strong, just like it used to be made on the farm; but she no longer lived in the countryside. Her home was in the middle of town, and miraculously, roosters and hens from all around came to call her backyard their home. She lovingly shared it with them until her last days. She passed peacefully from this world on September 27th, after making sure everyone had a chance to say good-bye. Her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters of old friends, relatives, and friends all surrounded her in her final days. She loved her family more than anything else, and they truly love her.
