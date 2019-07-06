|
|
Evelyn Mae Roland, 89, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Rio Rancho, NM. She was born in Shawnee, OK, on November 17, 1929, to Pete and Hazel Pierson.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lefty Roland; and her parents. Evelyn is survived by her son, Fred Roland of Charlotte, NC; her daughter, Janice Paine of Rio Rancho, NM; 5 grandsons; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Evelyn graduated from Marysville High School, Marysville, CA in 1947; she was Cook - Manager of Marysville United School District from 1967 to 1997. She enjoyed sewing, needle work, pinochle and reading. Evelyn attended the United Methodist Church and an active member of the Women's Group.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on July 8, 2019, at Sierra View Mortuary, 4900 Olive Avenue, Olivehurst, CA. A funeral service will be July 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Sierra View Mortuary. Interment will follow at Sierra View Memorial Park.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 6 to July 7, 2019