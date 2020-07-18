Evelyn Margaret Notestine, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother passed away Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020.Evelyn was a sweet caring and hardworking woman. She was married to the love of her life Randal for 52 wonderful years. She always had a smile on her face and to know her was to love her. In her spare time, she enjoyed making crafts and giving them to family and friends. Evelyn's joy in life was giving to others and spending time with her family.Evelyn loved her nutritional assistant job with the Marysville Unified School district where she was employed for 25 years. She loved her co-workers like they were her family and they all loved her also.Evelyn is survived by her mother, Margaret Viola Seger; daughters, Patricia Dawn Vanover, Sandra Lee Notestine and Rebecca Ann Black; son, Randal Clayton Notestine II; six brothers and sisters, Shirley Ann Gollenbush, Robert Edward Carr, Jesse William Carr, Cheryl Kay Bybee, James Wallace Carr, Margaret Viola Seger Webb; and her ten beautiful grandchildren.Evelyn is preceded in death by her first born son, Earl Clayton Notestine IV; granddaughter, Karissa Marie Notestine; father, Robert Wallace Carr; and husband, Randal Clayton Notestine Sr.Share online condolences at