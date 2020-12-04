

Everett Eugene McRunnels, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, in Marysville, California. Everett was born in Vallejo, California, on June 2, 1942, to his parents, Clyde McRunnels and Juanita Hensley.



In his life, Everett served as a proud member of the US Navy aboard the USS Woodpecker. After his time in the US Navy, he spent many years working as a truck driver and was a salesman at Feather River Mills while it was owned by Clyde and Marlis McRunnels. Everett also enjoyed raising cattle.



Everett is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Renee, Ernest, Rosemary, Phillip, and Naomi; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; his step mother, Marlis; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Everett is preceded in death by his father, Clyde; his mother, Juanita; his brother, Charles; and son, Reginald.



A service will be held for Everett at Sierra View Memorial Park on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM.

