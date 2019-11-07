|
|
Frances "Fran" (Claspy) Crawford, 83, passed away on October 31st, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. "Granny Franny" which she was most fondly known as, by her grandchildren and adults alike, was a resident of Yuba City for 50 years.
Fran is survived by her husband, Steven Fletcher of Yuba City, CA; sister, Judy (Claspy) Carlsen of Seattle, WA; and four sons, Mark Crawford (Lynette) of Quartz Hill, CA, Kurt Crawford (Gina) of Yuba City, CA, Todd Crawford of Roseville, CA and Drew Crawford (Jennifer) of Yuba City, CA. Granny Franny was a proud grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hugh James Claspy and mother, Hilda (Dugan) Claspy of Bellaire, OH; and brother, Jim Claspy of Madisonville, KY.
Fran was born at home and grew up in Monaca, PA. After graduating Monaca High School, she attended Grove City College where she developed her love for writing and got a job for a newspaper in nearby Mercer. She discovered photography when the editor assigned her a camera to take pictures for the articles she wrote.
After settling in Yuba City in July 1969, where she would reside for the remainder of her life, Fran put her writing and graphic arts talents to work creating flyers, newsletters and typesetting for local businesses. She also edited several books for local authors and assisted others to fulfill their dream of publishing. Her popular column, "Franecdotes", ran in the Territorial Dispatch newspaper for many years and was a product of love from her life adventures, anecdotal stories and oddities of life. She was a very creative person.
Fran had a passion for art and was active in the Yuba/Sutter arts community as a founding board member of the Sutter County Arts Council and an active member of the Golden Valley Arts Center in Marysville. Throughout the years she worked with leather, clay as a sculptor and potter and stained glass artistry, along with photography, painting and other media. She opened up an arts and crafts store in the early 70's with two friends called "Hobby Hut".
It was her love of arts and crafts that brought her, in 1977, to meet Steve her husband, best friend and life partner at a craft fair in Marysville. Together they spent 42 years living life, raising kids and RVing. Fran and Steve have owned several businesses in the Yuba-Sutter area. The two brick and mortar businesses most notable were The Glass Station, a stained glass studio and Sign Source, a commercial sign production and typesetting company.
Her community involvement didn't end with the arts. Through her business, she sponsored and volunteered for the Flying "U" Rodeo, the California Prune Festival and was a board member and volunteer for Beckwourth Frontier Days as well as for the local Boy Scouts of America Council.
After selling their business, Fran and Steve achieved one of their life goals by becoming full-time RVers spending winters in Southern California, Arizona and Texas. Their last "big trip" in 2009, was across the country to her hometown of Monaca, PA, for Fran's high school reunion. They had many adventures along the way including visits to Grove City College and Findley Lake, NY, where her family spent their summers at the family cabin while she was growing up.
There will be a Celebration of Life honoring Granny Franny, on November 24th, 2019, at 1pm at Ettl Hall behind the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Rd., Yuba City, CA 95993.
