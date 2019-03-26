

God took a beautiful soul on March 9, 2019, Faye June Figone, passed away peacefully at home in Sutter, California, surrounded by her loving and caring family. She joined her precious family, her parents Earl and Jesse Morlan, her brothers, Gary and Richard Morlan, sisters Lucille Morlan-Curtis and Eva Morlan-Clevenger, and she leaves behind one brother David Morlan and his sweet wife Judy Morlan, along with her seven children Rick and Mike Lima, Vickie Tomlinson, Mark Villarreal, Dawn Ramsey, Debra Figone and Keil Lincoln; and 14 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren plus one new great-great grandson, along with her loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends, but in our hearts forever.



Faye was born on September 4, 1930 in Galveston, Texas. She was 4 years old when her family moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, then they moved to San Jose, California in 1948 where she started her transcribing career for Social Services Department in 1969. In 1982 she moved to the Yuba-Sutter area where she worked as a Medical Transcriber for Marysville Medical Group, Fremont Medical Center, the North Valley Orthopedics, and Sutter Buttes Imaging, where she retired on February 4,2003



She always tried to better herself and help others, she was very spiritual and tried to always be positive. She was an amazing mother, sister, and friend. She loved her whole family and friends with all her heart. She wanted to help the school of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, where she donated her body to the Willed Body Program to aid in advancing the goals of Medical Education.



This poem by an unknown author is dedicated to the memory of our mother,



In tears we saw you sinking, And watched you pass away. Our hearts were almost broken, We wanted you to stay.



But when we saw you sleeping, So peaceful, free from pain How could we wish you back with us, To suffer that again.



It broke our hearts to lose you, But you did not go alone, For part of us went with you, The day God took you home.



Mom we love so much! Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary