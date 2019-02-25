

Ferdy passed away on Tuesday, February 19th, 2019, at the age of 95. He was born on August 21st, 1923, to Antonio and Maclovia Fernandez in Hanford, California. He was the youngest of 8 children.



He was a WWII Veteran and served in the Air Force. During his service he was a Sergeant in Air-Traffic Control. He received several medals including the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, along with a Good Conduct Medal.



He was honorably discharged from Beale Air Force Base in 1946. Ferdy was an active member serving as 3rd degree in The Knights of Columbus. After being self employed as a grocery store owner in the Bay Area, Ferdy and his family relocated to Live Oak. He worked as the store manager with King's Market until 1978 when he became the owner of "Ferdy's Market" in Yuba City. He managed his store until he retired from the grocery business. From there he was employed for the next 25 years with the EDD.



Ferdy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Georgina Fernandez; daughter, Andrea Fernandez; and son, Leonard Fernandez.



He is survived by his children, David Fernandez, Theresa Stone Fernandez, and Danielle Silvera; grandchildren, Jonathan Stone, Daniel Stone, Nathan Stone, Matthew Stone, and Asher Fleece; along with six beautiful great-grandchildren. Ferdy leaves behind his wife, Omira Munoz and family.



Ferdy always stated the he was truly blessed to have lived such a long life, full of love and happiness surrounding him. Our lives were truly enriched for having known Ferdy. Forever he has a place in our hearts.



Please join us in celebrating our "Pa" on Wednesday February 27th, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville, CA. Rosary is at 10:30 am, and Mass is at 11 :00 am.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary