Florence Kugelman passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, at age 95, surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren. Born in Chico on July 16, 1924, Florence was the only child of dairyman Manuel Souza de Silva and Mary Perry Silva, immigrants from Sao Jorge Azores and Freixo de Espada a Cinta, Portugal, respectively. After graduating from Notre Dame High School and Yuba College in Marysville, Florence earned a bachelor's degree and teaching credential from San Jose State College and then served on the faculties of Lower Lake High School, Yuba College, and Marysville High School, where she taught home economics and consumer education for 22 years.
Florence's first language was Portuguese. She was proud of her Portuguese heritage and had a fondness for books, collectibles, food, pottery, and wine from Portugal. As a young woman, she played piano and sang on a local Portuguese radio station and, throughout her life, regularly attended the Portuguese Holy Ghost festivals in Gridley, a tradition that started with her parents and was passed to her children. Among Florence's many travels abroad were trips to Portugal, including a visit to the remote Azorean island of Sao Jorge, which her father departed at age 16 to "go to America."
A lifelong and devoted parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence attended daily Mass, sang in the church choir, taught classes to prepare candidates for the sacrament of Baptism, led Bible study groups, and served as a member of the Catholic Ladies Relief Society. She was also a member of the Notre Dame Alumni Association and the American Association of University Women.
Married for 65 years to cherished husband Duane, the always fashionable Florence loved attending musical theatre productions, dancing, entertaining, sewing, traveling, and watching Shirley Temple movies. She also loved to host dinner parties and other get-togethers for her large family, which started with five children and eventually grew to include their spouses, 12 grandchildren, more spouses, and 25 great-grandchildren. About the spouses, Florence and Duane always said, "We don't have in-laws. We only have children."
Florence was preceded in death by parents Manuel and Mary Silva, husband Duane, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She is survived by daughter Julieann and son-in-law Scott Porter, daughter Janice and son-in-law Steve Roper, daughter Doreen and son-in-law Richard Gould, son Duane and daughter-in-law Cris Alsberge-Kugelman, and son David and daughter-in-law Robin Kugelman.
She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren: Alexandra Kugelman, Brian Roper, Carrie Gould Zurn, Christopher Roper, Jason Roper, Jennifer Kugelman Reilly, Joshua Kugelman, Kristy Kugelman Handy, Laura Gould Perry, Stephanie Porter, Tara Kugelman, and Zachary Gould.
Florence's 25 great-grandchildren are Andi and Trevor Reilly; Annabelle, Katie, Owen, and Robert Zurn; Aurelia, Evelyn, and Logan Gould; Ben, Lilly, Max, and Sam Kugelman; Bentley Norris; Finn and Gavin Perry; Hallie, Jace, Jake, Kara, and Ty Roper; and Jack, Kate, Luke, and Ruby Handy.
Public viewing at Lipp and Sullivan is scheduled from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, followed by a recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
On Friday, January 31, 2020, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville, followed immediately by a reception in the church hall. Burial at Sierra View Memorial Park will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Published in Appeal Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020