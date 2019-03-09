|
Florence T. Meyers, of Yuba City, passed away March 3, 2019. Born July 11, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 37 years and a long time parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Florence was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Gerard Meyers and Michael Meyers; daughter, Kerri Meyers; grandchildren, Quinn, Katie, Gerard Jr., Ariel, Darrick, Cody, Logan, Brittannee, Kortnie and Kyleigh; and great-grandson, Emmett.
She is preceded by her husband Arnold Meyers; grandmother, Marie Wohinz; father Francis Needham; mother, Gertrude Needham; sister, Delores; and brother, Thomas.
Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, at 4 pm, with a Rosary at 6 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church at 12 pm. Burial will follow directly at Sutter Cemetery.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019