Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Sutter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence T. Meyers


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence T. Meyers Obituary

Florence T. Meyers, of Yuba City, passed away March 3, 2019. Born July 11, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, she was a resident of the Yuba-Sutter area for 37 years and a long time parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church. Florence was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Gerard Meyers and Michael Meyers; daughter, Kerri Meyers; grandchildren, Quinn, Katie, Gerard Jr., Ariel, Darrick, Cody, Logan, Brittannee, Kortnie and Kyleigh; and great-grandson, Emmett.

She is preceded by her husband Arnold Meyers; grandmother, Marie Wohinz; father Francis Needham; mother, Gertrude Needham; sister, Delores; and brother, Thomas.

Visitation will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, at 4 pm, with a Rosary at 6 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church at 12 pm. Burial will follow directly at Sutter Cemetery.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now