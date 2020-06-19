Floyd Eugene Warren
September 12, 1934 - June 12, 2020

On Sunday, June 21, 2020, a viewing will be held at the Ullrey Mortuary Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City, from 2 to 5 pm.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, a "Missionary Farewell" or Celebration and Brunch will be held at the Warren Ranch, 224 McCaton Dr., Bangor, CA, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Graveside services will also be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery, 2023 CA-99, Gridley, CA, at 2 pm.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
