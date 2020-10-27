May 15, 1970 - October 20, 2020Forrest Wayne Tidwel, 50, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully at Rideout Medical Center with his loved ones on October 20, 2020. Forrest was born in Yuba City, Ca. on May 15, 1970 to parents Donald and Eloise Tidwell.Forrest was a proud employee of the Larry Geweke automotive dealership in Yuba City for over 16 years. Forrest loved the family and friendships that he had developed over the years. Forrest was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan displaying the blue and silver anywhere possible. He had a passion for NASCAR never missing a televised race, and always pulling for Dale Jr.Forrest is survived by his brother Donnie Tidwell, sister Debbie Pendergras, brother-in-law Damon, and long time girlfriend Roxanne Dewey. He has three nieces and one nephew as well as three great nieces and one great nephew.Forrest is preceded in death by his parents Donald Eugene Tidwell and Lois Eloise Tidwell and brother Samuel Stevens Tidwell.Share online condolences at