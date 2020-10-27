1/1
Forrest Wayne Tidwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

May 15, 1970 - October 20, 2020

Forrest Wayne Tidwel, 50, of Yuba City, passed away peacefully at Rideout Medical Center with his loved ones on October 20, 2020. Forrest was born in Yuba City, Ca. on May 15, 1970 to parents Donald and Eloise Tidwell.

Forrest was a proud employee of the Larry Geweke automotive dealership in Yuba City for over 16 years. Forrest loved the family and friendships that he had developed over the years. Forrest was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan displaying the blue and silver anywhere possible. He had a passion for NASCAR never missing a televised race, and always pulling for Dale Jr.

Forrest is survived by his brother Donnie Tidwell, sister Debbie Pendergras, brother-in-law Damon, and long time girlfriend Roxanne Dewey. He has three nieces and one nephew as well as three great nieces and one great nephew.

Forrest is preceded in death by his parents Donald Eugene Tidwell and Lois Eloise Tidwell and brother Samuel Stevens Tidwell.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved