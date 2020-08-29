

Frances Louise Leatherman of Yuba City, passed peacefully in Carmichael, CA, on August 6, 2020. Although her family could not visit her during the weeks she was in the hospital following her stroke, they spoke with her frequently by phone. Her eldest son was there to comfort her via speakerphone as he spoke and sang to her, assured her he was holding her hand, and breathed with her a while during her final moments.



Fran, as she is known by all, was born in Salinas, CA, on June 23, 1934, to Frank Edgar Crafts (1911-1995) and Inez Irene Crafts (nee Painter) (1916-1992). She was the eldest of three, as she would later be joined by her twin siblings - brother Eddie Crafts (deceased) and sister Bettie Crafts Johnson.



She was raised in Southern California and graduated from Covina Union High School in 1952. She met and captured the heart of Albert Thomas "Hap" Leatherman, and they were married in December of that same year.



Fran believed in wishing upon a star and keeping what you wish for to yourself (if you want those wishes to come true). With true wisdom and absolute faith in love, life, and in the power of belief, Fran wished to love and marry and grow a family in a fulfilling, lively, and loving marriage to one special man - forever. This wish came true, as Hap and Fran have been married over 67 years.



Together "Hap & Fran" have three sons, starting with Oscar (1954), followed by Walter (1955), and then Jeffrey (1956). All three boys were born in Monterey Park, in Southern California.



The family moved to San Jose in 1957, and in 1964 they founded a family business: Universe Paint Company. Fran took bookkeeping and other related courses, which greatly enhanced her business and management skills and contributed to the success and phenomenal growth of their business. In 1977, they opened a second location in Marysville and bought a "house on a hill" in Browns Valley (another wish upon a star). There she started a therapeutic social club, dubbed "Fran's Funny Farm" (AKA the 3F Ranch).



With no daughters of her own, Fran decided to fulfill her dream of contributing to and being a part of the lives of young girls in her community. Fran became a Brownie Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts of America in the early 1960s. She waited for her own little girls to arrive (7 of them) among her 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She loved being a mom, a grandma, and a great-grandmother to all her kids.



Fran loved life and was a very creative artist. She was a designer and seamstress - sewing original clothing and other creations for her children and grandchildren. She learned to paint with acrylics on canvas. Several of her granddaughters and nieces gratefully acknowledge that she taught and passed on some of these talents to them. She still inspires them today.



She earned her pilots license in the 1970s, piloting her airplane up and down California for business and pleasure. She loved being a wife and mother. She loved the outdoors and the 5-person toboggan the whole family rode downhill on near their cabin at Donner Lake. She loved the snow and watching the 8mm home movies of family outings and fun. She loved traveling, dogs and cats, cooking, gardening, county fairs, large family outings and get-togethers, celebrating and decorating for the holidays (especially Christmas and Halloween), reading Dear Abby, camping, fishing, boating, swimming, the beach, bowling (she was really good at it), baseball (including all the Little League Teams they sponsored and coached), picnicking, music, dancing, theater, movies, romances, westerns, and comedies.



Besides her husband Hap, their three sons, all their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Bettie, Fran is also survived by sisters-in-law, Joanne Crafts and Peggy Leatherman, numerous nieces and nephews (and all of their kids), and her lapdog Blondie.



Her ashes were laid to rest August 16th, 2020, in a family plot at Peoria Cemetery in Browns Valley.



Fran loved to have fun! She loved to laugh! And she had a distinctive, infectious, and contagious laugh that "can be heard 2 doors down." She loved all her family, and she loved life. Truly, she's one-of-a-kind; a dream-come-true; and a wish-upon-a-star.

