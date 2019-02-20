Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hope Point Nazarene Church 600 N. George Washington Blvd Yuba City , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Frances Wankmuller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Wankmuller

Frances Elenor Wankmuller, cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed on November 30, 2018 surrounded by family.



Frances O'Reilly was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 4, 1933, the daughter of Hubert and Mary O'Reilly. She became the bride of Dr. Robert Wankmuller in March of 1960, and he continued to call her his bride through all 58 years of their marriage. It was as a wife and mother of five children that Fran found great joy. She was the compass of our family and throughout our lives, she kept us centered on Jesus and his infinite love.



Bob and Fran traveled the world together. As newlyweds, they lived in Minnesota and suffered through a long bitter winter while Robert went through residency. It was during this time that Fran honed her gourmet cooking skills.



Soon after, they became a military family and found themselves stationed at Beale AFB during the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis. Fran quickly fell in love with the weather, the flowers, and the people of the Yuba-Sutter area. Robert found a passion for radiology and asked Fran if she would be willing to starve through another residency. She agreed. Before heading to UCLA, they attended a Christian retreat that was spiritually life-changing and it was then that they became Born-Again.



Upon graduation, Bob was sent on assignment to the Philippines to work at the major evacuation hospital for the Vietnam War. Fran would soon follow with 5 rambunctious children in tow, but not before cleaning, packing and selling their house singlehandedly.



One of our favorite stories is how Fran called the Pentagon upon arriving at the airport for her flight and learning that she could not fly for a month due to an error made by the passport office. Fran parked her suitcases and her family in the main office and demanded cots as she had no place to go. The Pentagon quickly learned not to mess with the mother of 5 children. Not only did they put her on the next plane out, but for the first time ever, they gave approval for a passport picture to be issued that included all 6 family members. It remains one of our favorite family portraits.



After leaving the military, Fran and Bob returned to the Yuba-Sutter Area to settle and raise their kids. Fran was an exceptional wife and mother who loved unconditionally. Having lost her parents at such a young age, she relished spending time with her family and creating memories with them that would last a life-time and beyond.



God gifted Fran with many wonderful qualities. She had a mothering spirit and a charming personality that drew people to her. Her Irish eyes and smile would light up any room she entered. She cherished her Irish heritage and she loved to regale us with stories of her youth or tales from her motherland told in thick Irish brogue. She passed down her love of dance, music and art to all of her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved talking about him and sharing Him and the many miracles He did in her life with anyone she met. We find comfort in knowing she is with Him now.



Frances is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Hubert O'Reilly, Larry O'Reilly, Brian O'Reilly, and her sister Teresa Mellon. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wankmuller Sr., and her children: Robert (Caroline) Wankmuller, Maureen (Ken) Prather, Kathleen Wankmuller, Sandra (Brian) Salsbury, and Michael (Laurel) Wankmuller; her grandchildren: Michael, Erin, Bobby, Benjamin, Julia, and Daniel; and her great-grandchildren: Adriana, Grayson, Evelyn, and Marcus. "Nani" will be greatly missed.



The Wankmuller family would like to express their deep gratitude to all of their family and friends for the many heartfelt prayers, thoughts, and kindnesses shown to them during this time of sorrow. At 11:00 a.m. on March 2, 2019, a Celebration of Life will be held at Hope Point Nazarene Church on 600 N. George Washington Blvd., Yuba City, CA, followed by a reception held at the church. Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries