

Frances Irene Catron was born June 10, 1929, to Mary and Frank Catron in Tulsa, OK. She left this earthly life, with family by her side on July 12, 2019.



She came to CA as a young woman and worked in Oakland. She later moved to Herlong, CA, where she met her husband, Leland (Ray) Wise, while serving him milkshakes at the cafe where she worked. When Ray was sent to FL, while in the Navy, she took a train 3000 miles to join him, and they were married in GA on October 5, 1954.



They adopted 4 children between the years of 1962 and 1972. Fran was a stay at home mom and loved it. She was an excellent hostess to all who came through her doors. When the grandkids started coming along, she was their best friend. Grandma always had hugs and kisses and cake! She was a member of New Life Assembly for almost 64 years, where she served in many areas from Treasurer to holding babies.



Fran is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray; her four children: Joanna Taylor of Live Oak, Carla Weidinger of Lima, MT, David (Roxanne) Wise of Live Oak and Teri Clark of Live Oak; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way.



A special thank you to Roxy Wise for the wonderful loving care your provided and to Sutter North Hospice for your kindness and care and to Vernita of Sutter North Hospice for your weekly taking care of mom so joyfully.



The loss is tremendous, but we know we will join her again one day.



Visitation will be held at Holycross Memorial Services in Yuba City on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 pm - 6 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Life Assembly on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10 am. Graveside services will be held at Live Oak Cemetery at 1 pm with a reception to follow at 7035 Kent Ave. in Live Oak.