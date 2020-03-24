|
Francis Byron Waller "Bud", 85, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. He was born May 13, 1934, in Gridley, CA, in the home of his grandparents, William C. and Lorena Irvine, located on the Irvine Apple Ranch.
He attended Manzanita Elementary School, and graduated from Gridley High School, class of 1952. He was an active FFA member and played football his junior and senior years.
Following graduation, he went to work for the family business, Irvine Ranch, delivering their apples, peaches, eggs, and other produce throughout the Feather River Canyon area for 62 years. When he wasn't delivering produce, you could find him on the tractor in his orchards. It was at the age of 80 when he decided to hang his hat (and keys) and retire.
Bud had a kind and gentle heart of gold, and was known as a man of honesty and integrity.
In his early adult life, he enjoyed hunting, especially Elk. Mantle and Grandfather Clocks were another one of Bud's passions, and if he wasn't in the field, he was working on one of his many clocks.
In 1954, he married the love of his life, Ellena Kelley. Together they built a beautiful life, family, and a love that was ever lasting. His true-life legacy was family, they were his pride and joy, as were his dogs, Rex, Fifi, Sugarplum, and Prince.
Bud is preceded in death by his mother, Edith Waller; step-father, Aaron (Pete) Waller; and brother, Robert Waller.
He is survived by his wife, Ellena Waller of 65 years; and his children, Larry Waller, William C. Waller (Aven), Sheryl Anstead, Frances Vaughn (Scott), and Gaylene Miller (Herb); his two sisters, Jean Johns and Diane Sorensen; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Bud's legacy will live forever in the hearts of his loving wife Ellena, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Block Funeral Chapel in Gridley, from 5-8 PM, and a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
If you would like to honor Bud, the family has asked for donations to Manzanita 4–H or Gridley High School FFA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 24, 2020