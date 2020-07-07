5/5/1932 - 7/2/2020Jerry Fulkerson was born in St. Joseph, Daviess County, KY, to Joseph Dolar Fulkerson and Mary Agnes (Wagner) Fulkerson. He came from a close-knit family that included: his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he remained close throughout his life. Jerry grew up in a hard working family and he always displayed an incredible work ethic, even as a youth.While waiting at the draft station to go into the Army, Jerry took the opportunity to join the Air Force instead. He always felt lucky that he made that quick decision which changed his life. It was when he was stationed at Paine Field Air Base in Everett, WA, that Jerry met, fell in love with, and married Donna Raye Everist in 1954. Two years later their first daughter, Gina, was born in Everett. Jerry and Donna were then transferred to Zaragoza Air Base in Spain where, in 1958, their second daughter, Diana, was born.In 1960 they moved to their last military station at Beale AFB; he was honorably discharged later that year. Jerry had served as a runway Air Force crash crew firefighter for over 8 years. They decided to make their home in Yuba City, CA.Their third daughter, Tamra, arrived in 1964. In 1965 Jerry and Donna founded Fulkerson Pump Service. The following year in 1966 their son, John, was born. Jerry, while building his business, also became a full-time fireman for the Yuba City Fire Department in 1967, where he would work for the next 18 years.Jerry was an inventor who could fix anything and used his many skills every day to help Fulkerson Pump Service grow. After his son, John, graduated from high school, he and his son started working full-time at the family business. Later, some ofJerry's grandchildren: Aaron, Brooke (husband Cory) and Daniel began working full-time and continuing the family business. Even at 88 years old Jerry never really retired and continued to work, advise, and mentor every day.Jerry cared for not only friends and family but also for his customers and would even leave family celebrations, so his customer wouldn't be without water. Jerry would spend most of the day laughing and smiling and knew how to have fun. It gave him even greater pleasure to see other people having fun. Jerry often said he, enjoyed seeing people enjoy themselves. He also used to say, "I have always done the best that I could and will for as long as I can."Jerry Fulkerson was the best of the best. His strength, his kindness, his stories, his drive, his humor, his lessons, his patience and persistence were hallmarks of his character. His life benefited everyone who knew him, especially his family. His skills and values have been taught and his legacy of always giving his attention, time, commitment, and service to others lives on in our hearts and memories. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives. He will be greatly missed.Jerry is survived by his brother, Carl Thomas Fulkerson of Owensboro, KY; daughters, Gina Rae Jones (Allen), Diana Lea Vickers, and Tamra Ann Spoto (Paul); his son, John David Fulkerson (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren: Angeleen, Brooke (Cory), Jennifer, Aaron (Kim), Brennen, April, Nicole, Harrison, Daniel, Sara, and Sean; and 5 great-grandchildren: Emma, David, Sofia, Margot, and Isabel.Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Raye Fulkerson (2010); brothers, Joseph Henry Fulkerson and James Leslie Fulkerson; sister, Mary Ella "Ann" (Fulkerson) Steiner; and great-grandson, Nolan Shane Vickers.A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to: Tri-County Parkinson support Group 673-3064 or PBS KVIE- Nova programs 1-800-347-5843.Share online condolences at