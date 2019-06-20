

November 3, 1933 - June 14, 2019



Francis Leon (Bud) Williamson was born in Yuba City, to Francis Dale Williamson and Carmelita Williamson, nee Tihista. Bud was a lifelong resident of the Yuba-Sutter area and a descendant of Martin Disch who was in Yuba county about 1880.



Bud served in the California National Guard Unit of the 39th Infantry Division, 111th Armored Calvary Regimental Combat team from 1952 to 1955.



He worked for the Marysville Fire Department, PG&E, and CalTrans before graduating from McGeorge School of Law in June 1972. Bud served the Yuba Sutter community as one of the first Family Law specialists in the state of California until he retired 2013.



He was also a life time member of the Marysville Elks Club and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, boating and flying.



Bud is survived by his wife, Maxine Williamson; his sister, Val Gomes; 3 children, Cheryl Williamson of Wilsonville, Oregon, Frank Williamson of Yuba City and Doug Williamson of El Dorado Hills; 4 grandchildren, Ryan Saffores, Brianna Copeland, Carissa Taroli and Michael Williamson; and 4 great-grandchildren.



A Life Remembrance Celebration will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at the Marysville Elks Lodge from 2 to 5 pm.



In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Marysville Elks Club Building Fund or Elks State Charity "Major Projects" at Marysville Elks Lodge #783, PO Box 1110, Marysville, CA 95901.