Francisca Antonia Martinez-Garay, aged 62, was a resident of Yuba City for 35 years. She was born in Isla de Mendez, Usulutan, El Salvador, in Central America. Francisca entered heavens gate peacefully on January 8th, 2020, at Adventist Health and Rideout hospital in Marysville.
A loving and caring mother. She, along with her late husband Luis Alberto Chavarria Garay, were both bakers and barefoot doctors in El Salvador. before coming to the United States as refugees in 1986 with her children.
For many years, up to her passing, she enjoyed doing volunteer work.
She is survived by her five children: Dirsa, Eddy, Idy, Lisneth, and Rafael; grandkids, Anja, Diego, and Nancy; as well as pets, Batman and Prefontaine.
A viewing service celebrating her life will be held from 1-2pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020, located at Pentecostal Church, 2649 E Onstott Road, Yuba City, CA 95991 to remember, grieve, and support each other.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020