Frank E. Curneil, 75 of Yuba City passed away June 19, 2019. He was born March 28, 1944, in Portland, Maine. A resident in Yuba-Sutter for 39 years, he was retired from the USAF in 1988 and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Curneil of Yuba City; daughters, Robin Glass of Yuba City, Christina Robey of Florida; brother, Robert Curneil of Portland, ME; sister, Margie Steele of Cumberland, ME; six grandchildren and twelve great-granchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Curneil; mother, Ruth Curneil; and daughter Carmen Curneil.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 am at Ullery Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. Military Honor to be presented at 11:30 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 13 to July 14, 2019