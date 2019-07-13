Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank E. Curneil, 75 of Yuba City passed away June 19, 2019. He was born March 28, 1944, in Portland, Maine. A resident in Yuba-Sutter for 39 years, he was retired from the USAF in 1988 and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Curneil of Yuba City; daughters, Robin Glass of Yuba City, Christina Robey of Florida; brother, Robert Curneil of Portland, ME; sister, Margie Steele of Cumberland, ME; six grandchildren and twelve great-granchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank W. Curneil; mother, Ruth Curneil; and daughter Carmen Curneil.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 am at Ullery Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond St., Yuba City. Military Honor to be presented at 11:30 am.
Published in Appeal Democrat from July 13 to July 14, 2019
