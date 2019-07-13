

Frank Dana Hubbard, 87, of Marysville, CA passed away on July 8, 2019. He was resident of the Yuba Sutter area for more than 30 years and deeply devoted to education, the community and the communities history.



He was born December 19, 1931, in Bakersfield, CA. He grew up on the shores of lake Tahoe where his parents were caretakers at Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center and this area always held a special place in his heart.



Hubbard was proud to have graduated from the University of California, Berkley. He began his career teaching, after graduation, and taught for more than 30 years. Hubbard taught for 20 years in the Marysville School District at Cedar lane School.



Hubbard was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marysville, serving the lord where any need presented itself. He served as past President of the Yuba County Museum of History and tried to help create a Yuba County Museum. He was an avid genealogy researcher and historian. We are comforted knowing that he was met with these words, "Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful." Matthew 25:21 NIV



Hubbard is survived by his companion of more than 20 years, Carolyn MacLean and her family.



Arrangements are under the directions of Sierra View Memorial Park and an upcoming Celebration of Life is being planned. Published in Appeal Democrat from July 13 to July 14, 2019