Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SYO
Sutter, CA
Frank James Gaither


1952 - 2019
Frank James Gaither Obituary

Frank James Gaither of Yuba City passed away Tuesday, October 15th, 2019, at his home. Frank was born July 17th, 1952, he was 67 years old.

Frank was in the United States Army as military police for 3 years from 1971 to 1974. He served and protected people of the state of California as a Highway Patrolman for 30 years, retired for 15 years and lived in Yuba City his whole life.

Frank was loved and will be missed by many, especially by Peggy A. Gaither of Sanford, North Carolina, his son Frank S. Gaither of Yuba City, his son Jerry L. Basham of Sanford, North Carolina, his daughter Melissa M. Basham of Cameron, North Carolina. Frank also had 7 grandchildren, Mason Basham, Abigail Basham, Gabriel Basham, Noah Hattley, Faith Holder all from North Carolina, Braxton Gaither and Weston Gaither of Yuba City. Frank will also be loved and missed by his 5 brothers, Keith Gaither of Yuba City, Malcom Gaither of Grangeville, Idaho, Roger Gaither of San Ramon, California, John Gaither of Grangeville, Idaho, and Robert Gaither of Yuba City. Also Frank was loved by his mother Ruth E. Miller and father Sherman E. Gaither and stepfather Arnold J. Smikahl of Yuba City.

There will be a private viewing for family only Monday October 21st, 2019, at Ullrey Memorial Chapel from 9am to 12pm. We would also like to invite family and friends to join us to celebrate Frank J. Gaither's life at the SYO building in Sutter from 2pm to 6pm on Monday, October 21st, 2019. If anyone would like to bring a dish please feel free to do so. It would be greatly appreciated. We look forward to seeing everyone to celebrate Frank's life.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
