

Frank Leroy Gist joined his Creator on the morning of Thursday, January 31, 2019. He was 59 years old.



Born in Marysville, California on July 12, 1959, Leroy attended WT Ellis High School and married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Paquette. They were blessed with two wonderful children. Leroy was a logger and fisherman for many years. As a Proud Yurok Tribal Elder, he continually taught others the traditional ways and encouraged cultural knowledge, always honoring his Native heritage and identity.



Leroy would give anyone the shirt off his back, without hesitation. He often was seen befriending people at the river, around a lake or beside a campfire. His familiar face was welcoming as he always had a joke to share. Many will remember him for his quick wit and adventurous nature, in addition to his loving and kind heart.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Evelyn Gist; and brothers, Daniel and John Anthony. He leaves his legacy of love in the care his children, James Gist (Debie) and Nicole Shafor (Warren); grandchildren, Mikylah, James Anthony, Brooke and Eben; sisters, Mary (Sherman), Beth (Andrew), Myrna (Ray), and Karen; and brother, Frank Gist (Deyetta); nieces Kim, Ayla and Naomi; nephews, Jeremiah, Robert, Jonathan, Jared, Jeff, Jeremy, Frankie Charlie, AJ, Daniel and Frankie; and many more friends and family.



A wake will be held at the log cabin at Mooretown Rancheria on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 6 pm. Leroy will be laid to rest Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1 pm at Keystone Cemetery in Dobbins, followed by a Celebration of Life at Ponderosa Community Center. Published in Appeal Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019