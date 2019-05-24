Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Moose Lodge 205 S. Walton Avenue Yuba City , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Frank Shephard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank "Jake" Shephard

Frank "Jake" Shephard passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019, in Reno, Nevada with family and friends by his side.



Born on a farm and cattle ranch first claimed in the Oklahoma land rush, Frank learned to love the land at an early age, working a team of mules pulling a plow, and helping to tend the farm. But at age 17, he hitched a ride to California with a little change in his pocket and a eye to the future.



He was drafted shortly after arriving in California and spent two years in the Navy, stationed in the Philippines during World War ll. After discharge, he settled in Yuba City, California where he met and married Jacqueline (Duff) and had two children. Jacqueline had two children of her own and together they made a family.



He made his living under the auspices of the Operating Engineers, driving heavy equipment to build new roads, and dams, reshaping the earth all over the West. From clearing the tundra for the Alaskan pipeline, finishing the rock face of the Oroville dam to the heat of the Arizona desert working in an open pit uranium mine, he loved a good adventure. Just recently he said what he loved best about his work was the "unpredictability".



He literally moved mountains. Driving huge Euclid scrapers and massive earth hauling machines, finishing blades and loaders. But what he loved the most was "Pioneering" Climbing on to the back of a giant beast of a machine, 50 tons of roaring, clawing steel, pioneering on the side of 1,000 foot cliffs, moving and shaping blast-fractured rock, controlling the huge beast with just his hands and feet, courage and will. Giving birth to highways through the mountains on the back of the machine/beast they called D9.



So now, when you drive through steep mountain terrain, feeling the sensation of looking over sheer cliffs at the edge of the road, you might wonder what kind of a man it was that cut that path, risked his life to reshape the mountain......

That was Frank Shephard.



We will miss him greatly along with his quirky sense of humor and quick wit. We know his good friend Gloria will miss him too. He was a loving, hands-on grandfather and taught many of his grandchildren to drive a car at the same time they were learning to ride a bicycle. He taught his children the value of hard work, honesty, and by example, how to be a good, kind person. His legacy lives on.



Frank was a few weeks short of his 93rd birthday when he moseyed on into Heaven. Born in Arapaho, Oklahoma, June 11, 1926, as one of nine children to George "Tuff" and Nellie (Hudgins) Shephard. He is survived by his children: Michael Shephard (Maritza), Rebecca Caterino (Greg Peitzmeier), and step-children: Leslie Bradley (Craig), and George Johnson; grandchildren: Tenaya, Giovanni, Alisha, Gabriella, Casey, Sierra, Patricia, Michelle, Alexandrea, Azurley, Sven, and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings: Cy Shephard, Faye Hamblin and Vonnie Adams; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Donal Shephard, Bill Shephard, George Shephard, Ellav Parr and Ruth Gum.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3 to 5 pm at the Moose Lodge in Yuba City, located at 205 S. Walton Avenue.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3 to 5 pm at the Moose Lodge in Yuba City, located at 205 S. Walton Avenue.

Questions can be directed to Mike Shephard to his cell phone (239) 292-8732, which he (sometimes) never answers. Published in Appeal Democrat from May 24 to June 6, 2019