Fred J. Meckfessel passed away July 30, 2020, at his home in Willows, California. He was born in Sacramento March 22, 1941, to Jessie Doris Poundstone and Byron Meckfessel. Jessie Doris was remarried to Reginald (Reg) Farnsworth when Fred was three years old. They moved to Grimes and lived on the Farnsworth Ranch where his sister, Sue (Farnsworth) Ferraiuolo was born in 1948.
Fred attended Grand Island Grammer School, Colusa High School, Chico State College
and U.C. Hastings Law School in San Francisco.
In 1964 he married Colleen Johnson of Maxwell. After passing his bar exam they moved to Willows in 1967 where he became an associate in the law firm of Duard F. Geis and Roy G. MacFarland. He soon became a partner while also serving as part-time Glenn County District Attorney.
In 1973 Fred and Colleen adopted a baby girl, Melody Ann. Fred continued his legal career in Willows and created his own law firm and partnership with Donald Byrd and Ken Hopkins. He retired in 2013.
Fred re-married his loving and devoted wife Kathi (Masters) Meckfessel in 1992. Together they shared a wonderful 28 years enjoying boating in the delta and bay, traveling to Europe, Hawaii and other numerous states just doing the things they loved to do together.
Fred faced many challenges in his life but met each with courage, physical endurance and resolve, doing it his way. He was a generous, kind and loving husband, father, brother and papa who always enjoyed spending his time with family.
He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Kathi; and her son, Marshall Masters (Megan); daughter, Melody Meckfessel; sisters, Sue (Farnsworth) Ferraiuolo (Paul), and Lynne Martinez; brother, Steve Meckfessel; nephews, Steve Ferraiuolo (Jen), and Brian Ferraiuolo (Bonnie); niece, Aimee James (Kyle) and their families; his beloved grandchildren, Edina Meckfessel, Taylor, Colby and Kendall Masters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Byron and mother, Jessie Doris.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, UCSF Hospital Liver Transplant Clinic or Willows Senior Nutrition Program.
