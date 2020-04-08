Home

Fred Wooldridge

March 6, 1941- March 21st, 2020

Fred Wooldridge, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, passed away at his Brownsville, CA, home with his wife by his side,
Saturday, March 21st, 2020. He was born March 6th, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky and was the oldest brother of three siblings, Ron, Steve and Laura.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Janine, Krissy and Cyndi; his son, Brandon; his brothers, Ron and Steve; 11 grandchildren and
2 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Fred was a longtime resident in Newhall CA, and moved to the community of Brownsville, CA, with his wife in 2003.

Fred loved to fly Airplanes, collect classic cars and drive fast boats. He was a brilliant man creating his own inventions to build a successful bullet business, lead reclamation company and his patented rubber trap service that he and his wife ran for over 40 years.

A celebration of life will be held at the Brownsville Ponderosa Community
center, May 30th, 2020, between 2pm - 6pm,
and another celebration of life will be held at Eternal Valley, June 13th, 2020, 23287 North Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA, 91321, 661-259-0800.

Both Celebrations of Life are dependent upon the lifting of Social Distancing Orders.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Autism Speaks.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
