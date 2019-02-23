

Retired MSGT. Fredrick Marshall Duncan Sr., of Marysville, CA, went to be with his Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a long illness. Fred was born June 10, 1942, to Francis Marion Duncan and Helen Delores (Cooper) Duncan, in San Francisco, CA.



He spent 20 years in the United States Air Force, where he served his country working as flightline mechanic repairing and maintaining many different aircraft, eventually he realized his dream of flying and became a Flight Engineer.



He married Lois Didama Caldwell in Columbus OH on February 17, 1962, while stationed at Lockbourne AFB, 2 years into his career. They had 2 children while there. He was then transferred to Travis AFB in Fairfield, CA where their 3rd child was born. Fred was then ordered to Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK for 2 years then Castle AFB in Merced, CA where he and his family stayed from 1968 to 1973. Fred then received orders to go overseas to Thailand for a year, leaving his family in the States. Upon his return he was immediately ordered to Dover AFB in Dover, DE for 4 years with several TDY trips to Texas, and finally his last 2 years were spent commuting to McGuire AFB in Burlington Co, NJ from the family home in Hartly, DE.



Fred retired in 1980, and in May 1981 he moved his family back to California, making a home in the Yuba Sutter area where he had grown up attending Marysville High School. Fred dabbled in auto sales, and real estate for a few years then found his faith in God and became a minister.



Fred was preceded in death by his cherished grandparents Josephine M.(Klempp) Gilmore and Josiah S. Gilmore, his mother Helen (Cooper) Phillips, his father Francis (Frank) M. Duncan, his wife Lois D. (Caldwell) Duncan and his son Fredrick (Rick) M. Duncan Jr.



He is survived by his half sisters Andrea (Keeth) Taylor of Las Vegas, NV and Kimberly (Duncan) Mantel of Marana, AZ; his daughters Lori Blank (Scott) of Marysville, CA and Dana Peterson (Chad) of Redding, CA; grandchildren, Christopher Blank, Dallas Duncan, Fredrick M.

(Marshall) Duncan III, of Marysville, CA, Kendyle Blank of Sacramento, CA, Jordan Peterson of Weed, CA, Blake Peterson of Redding, CA and Michael Becker of Killeen, TX. Great grandchildren Cheyenne Blank, Lilly Becker and Cody Becker.



A graveside service will be held at 3 pm, March 4, 2019 at Sutter Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lipp and Sullivan Funeral Directors (530) 742-2473.

