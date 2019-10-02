|
Garland Donald "Don" Moorehead of Colusa, died September 19, 2019, at Enloe Hospital in Chico of natural causes.
Don was born October 14, 1929, in Arcata, CA, to Garland Dudley and Rowena Marion (Rolley) Moorehead. He grew up in Eureka and on Chalk Mountain Ranch near Bridgeville.
Don was in the Navy for 6 years and a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
In 1948 he married Ramona Thomas and they had one daughter during that marriage.
In 1953 he married his second wife, Jacqueline Vesgaard Jenness. She brought two children to their union and together they had four more daughters. He was widowed in 1997.
In 1957 Don entered the CA Highway Patrol Academy Class known as the Governor's class, it was a double class to accommodate expansion of the Highway Patrol.
Upon graduation he returned to Eureka for his first assignment. In 1959 he transferred to Red Bluff. He transferred to Santa Rosa in 1968, but in less than a year was promoted to Sargent and accepted an assignment at the LA Com Center. A few months into this assignment he transferred to Concord.
In December of 1971 he achieved his goal of returning to the Sacramento Valley by transferring to Williams where he retired October 2, 1985. After retirement he volunteered his expertise as a Colusa County Sheriff Volunteer.
However, work was not over for him, besides working each year in rice harvest, he worked for Ram Trucking and then as a security guard for Olam tomato processing plant. Finally retiring at age 85.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline; stepdaughter, Janice Cope; and son-in-law, Richard Tyler.
He is survived by his daughters: Rita (Charlie) Gillespie of Loleta, Paulette Powell of Live Oak, Cathy Moorehead of Colusa, Dawn (John) Nissen of Williams, and Kim Tyler of Colusa; stepson, Al (Marivic) Jenness of Salinas; and son-in-law, Tom Cope of Hana, HI; grandchildren: Bill (Jan) Gillespie of Eureka, Rhett (Heather) Gillespie of Medford, OR, Anna Gillespie of McKinleyville, Laura Gillespie of McKinleyville, Johnna (Mike) Hensen of Meridian, Dane (Trisha) Nissen of Willows, Elizabeth (Joe) Skutley of Live Oak, Nicole (Roy) Keller of Hood, Joshua (Jessica) Ellison of Port Orchard, WA, Sarah Ellison of Colusa, Brandon (Tamara) Tyler of Sutter, Jonathon (Kendra) Tyler of Chico, Donald and Victor Jenness of Salinas; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Sunday, November 10, 2019, 11:00 am, at Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Ave., Colusa. A Celebration of Life will follow at Colusa Veterans Hall, next to the bridge, 1-99 East Main Street, Colusa. Bring your favorite side dish.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019