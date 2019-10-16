|
|
Gary Craig Garcia, 59, of Oroville, California, passed away at his home, Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a long time resident of Wheatland, California, and a retired member of Shopman's Local Union No. 790.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Sharon Garcia of Bangor, California; two brothers, Chris Garcia of Wheatland, California, and Daren Garcia of Wheatland, California; two sons, Joel Garcia of Ballwin, Missouri, and Jacob Garcia of Peel, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Emily, Shane, Ethan and Arliss; and a companion, Melanie Neel.
No services are pending.
