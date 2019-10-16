Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Craig Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Craig Garcia Obituary

Gary Craig Garcia, 59, of Oroville, California, passed away at his home, Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a long time resident of Wheatland, California, and a retired member of Shopman's Local Union No. 790.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry and Sharon Garcia of Bangor, California; two brothers, Chris Garcia of Wheatland, California, and Daren Garcia of Wheatland, California; two sons, Joel Garcia of Ballwin, Missouri, and Jacob Garcia of Peel, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Emily, Shane, Ethan and Arliss; and a companion, Melanie Neel.

No services are pending.
Share online condolences at
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.