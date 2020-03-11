|
Gary Lee Cleveland passed away December 28, 2019, at his home in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.
Gary was born to Willodean (Treadwell) and Kenneth LeeRoy Cleveland January 28, 1946, in Marysville. He graduated from Marysville High School (1965) and then joined the U.S. Air Force. He had a distinguished career, serving from 1965-1994.
After he retired from USAF, he attended University of Western Florida where he earned a BS Degree (2002) with honors. He also earned an MA Degree in Interdisciplinary Humanities (2004) with honors, which qualified him for membership in Phi Kappa Phi.
Gary loved to travel, seeing many countries during his time in the service, as well as after retirement. One of his favorite trips was when he traveled to Europe with his parents.
He is survived by a brother, Steven Cleveland of Carollton, TX; and several cousins: Linda (Kirk) Draper of Oroville, CA; Glenn McFadden of Fallon, NV; Ken McFadden of Marysville, CA; Annamay Batty, Candace Rossi and Fern Goodman of Sacramento, CA; Cecily Cleveland of Eugene, OR; his great-aunt, Ivadell (Cleveland) Schmaus of Sacramento; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, David Cleveland.
His funeral service was held January 28, 2020, at Ft. Barrancas National Cemetery with full military honors. Interment was at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020