Longtime local farmer Gary Walter Little passed away at home November 10, 2020 on his 83rd birthday. Born in 1937 to Hazel Pitt Little and Walter Golden Little, he was a lifetime resident of Gridley, California.In his early life, he milked cows, had endless chores and loved hunting and basketball. Gary rode his horse Sally every day until he was 16 and claimed that his worst accidents occurred on horseback.He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Returning home, he continued his education, graduating from UC Davis while also playing basketball for the Aggies. He worked for Caltrans as a Right-of-Way-Agent for 13 years before becoming a full-time farmer. He remained active in the Church throughout his entire life and served in many leadership positions, including Bishop.Gary was active in the community. He was President for two years of his 21 years of service on the Biggs-Gridley Memorial Hospital Board. He was a member of the California Peach Canning Association and served on the Board of Directors for 25 years. Additionally, he served on the Prune Bargaining Association Board.Gary and Janet purchased the West Liberty School that Gary attended as a child for two years until it closed in 1943. They renovated the property and have resided there for 22 years.His true love of life was his wife Janet, with farming a close second. Gary's tenacity to meet everything head on made farming his playground as he started buying and selling land. Purchasing and acquiring property was his passion. In the last 20 years of his life, Gary concentrated more on rice farming, loving his land, and feeling peace in his life.He and Janet, his wife of 31 years share 12 children, 39 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.Share online condolences at