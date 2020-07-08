1/1
Gary Wayne Hodkinson
1948 - 2020
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Wayne Hodkinson, beloved husband, father, Papa, and brother on June 29th, 2020.

Born in Mcalester, OK, on August 22nd, 1948. He moved with his family and settled in the Yuba Sutter area in 1960. Gary graduated from Marysville high school in 1967 and began a career with Pirelli Cable in Colusa, CA. Gary owned his own business, Garden Highway Express Lube for several years. He ended his career establishing new Auto Zone locations in Northern CA, before retiring in 2011.

He was a strong christian man who enjoyed spending time with his family, playing his guitar, and singing. He was an avid reader; his favorite author being Louis L'amour

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy Hodkinson; daughter, Twila Kardatzke; son, Garren Hodkinson; and stepdaughter, Roycey Nix; sisters, Glenda Magill (Lincoln) and Darlene Costa (Larry); as well as 13 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, G.W. and Hazel Hodkinson; and stepson, Ronald Guy.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be private at Sierra View Mortuary.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Jul. 8, 2020.
