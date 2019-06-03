

Gene E. James, 84, of Live Oak, exchanged this world for heaven May, 11, 2019. He was born July 22, 1934, in Charlotte, North Carolina to Ernest and Ila (Helms) James.



From youth Gene loved airplanes and pursued flying. He joined the Air Force after high school proudly making it his career. He couldn't believe he got to do what he loved, working on jet airplanes, and was paid to do it; with bonus of traveling the world.



He began playing bass in the Air Force with bands on and off base. He could entertain you for hours with the stories he amassed. Gene retired from Beale AFB, where he was Saddle Club president and managed the Game Farm; he settled in the area where he met the best thing that ever happened to him, his wife April.



After retiring Gene worked for Bi-County Pools eventually owning his own Sutter Pool Service business. In later years he took pride meticulously maintaining the church ball-field.



Gene is survived by wife April; children: Gene James Jr. of TX, Stacey (Scott) James of CA, Samantha James of WA; step-daughters: Cynthia (Kurt) Marcisz of OR, JoAnn Griggs of CA; son-n-law Christ Gist of TX; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother David James of KY, and sister Helen Martenson of SC.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Kelly Gist; brothers: Erving, Ernest and Charles James.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM at The Fathers House Church of Live Oak, 10720 Live Oak, Blvd., Live Oak, California.



Gene will be laid to rest at a later date in Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.



Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home, 530-534-3877.

