

Genevieve (Weddle) Couch, of Marysville, went to heaven to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 102. Genevieve was born on August 1, 1917, to John and Mary Lillie (McClure) Weddle in Cordell, OK.



Genevieve met the love of her life Raymond Couch Sr. and married on September 23, 1936, in Cordell, OK. They moved to Marysville, CA, to start their new lives together. She raised ten beautiful children: John, Laverne, Verna Mae, Barbara Jean, Raymond, Donald, Dennis, Danny, Kenny and Joann.



Despite her large family she always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family. She also fostered children in her home and cared for many children. She always made sure every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy and happy. Genevieve had a heart of gold.



Genevieve lived a full life as a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She owned and managed apartments and duplexes with her husband, ran a small grocery store and taught ceramic classes. In her later years she worked for Sam's Club until she retired at 93. Despite her numerous jobs, her one true passion was raising children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Genevieve loved to surround herself with her family and friends. Everyone who met her loved her. She loved going to the theatre and traveling with her best friend Wanda Lay. She had a sweet tooth and loved to cook for everyone. If she wasn't cooking or taking care of her children, you could find her reading harlequin romance books. She enjoyed her weekly hair appointments and could often be found at her local nail salon. She loved teaching her grandchildren her trade in ceramics and doing art projects with them.



Genevieve relocated to Vacaville, CA, to live with her family in 2016.



Genevieve is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Couch Sr.; parents, John and Mary Lillie Weddle; sisters, Ola Mae Hurley, Carrie Elizabeth, and Opal Fay Taylor; brothers, James Edgar, John Walter, and Jessie Crystal; sons, Raymond Jr., Donald, Danny, and Kenny (Stephanie); daughters, Laverne (Norman) Welch, Verna Mae, Barbara Jean and Joann; and grandson, Norman Jr. Welch.



She is survived by her sons, John (Margaret) Deck, and Dennisl; her 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020. There will be a viewing at 9:30am, 10:15am, and 11:00am. Service will be held at 11:30am. Location: Sierra View Mortuary and Memorial Park, 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst, CA 95961.

