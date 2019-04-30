Home

George Carson Gemberling Jr. of Yuba City, passed away April 21, 2019. He was born March 24, 1940 in Bethlehem, PA and a Yuba-Sutter resident for over 30 years. He was a 24 year veteran, 6 years US Navy and 17 years US Air Force. He was Chief Nurse Anesthetist, USAF.

George was a member of the VFW - Post 948, Military Officer's Association - Alta Chapter, American Legion, Moose Lodge and the American Association of Nurse Anthesitist.

He is survived by his son George Carson Gemberling III of Riverside; daughters, Sharyn Reynolds of Yuba City and Karen Millhouse of Marysville; granddaughters, April, Kelsey and Angelique and great-grandchildren, Kief, Ahlaysiah, A'marah, Kee'jon, Julian and Barry.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, June Ann Casey Gemberling.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta Street, Yuba City, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
