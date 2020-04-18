|
George E. Cornell, Sr., born March 24, 1916, a descendant of early California pioneers and lifelong resident of Yuba City, died peacefully in his sleep April 7, 2020, at the age of 104.
He attended local schools and graduated from Yuba City High School in 1934, Yuba College in 1936. He was a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1938.
He was a businessman and local community leader spending 35 years as an insurance broker and agent, 20 years farming, 35 years as a guide and outfitter in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area, and the Lower Salmon River, both of which are located in Idaho. He was a lifetime member of National Rifle Association, the U.C. Berkeley Alumni Association and loved his Cal Bears. He was a member of the Marysville Elks Lodge #783 for over 75 years, a founding member and two time President/Secretary of the Twin Cities Rod and Gun Club, 25 year member and past President of the Marysville Lions Club, past President and Secretary of the Yuba-Sutter Board of Insurance Underwriters. Past member of the Sierra Sportsmen Council, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and spent over 25 years helping to raise funds locally for Northern California Ducks Unlimited.
He is survived by his sons, George E. Cornell, Jr. (Lindy) of Roseville, CA, John Hanson (Jaya) of Magalia, CA, Paul Cornell of Yuba City, CA; daughters, Mary Jo Gilbert (Larry) of Spokane Valley, WA, Robyn Cornell (Leon) of Yuba City, CA, and daughter-in-law, Judy Jacoway (Mark) of Sacramento, CA: grandchildren, Sarah Palmore (Andrew), Sam Cornell (Stephanie), Natalie Butler (Brett), Matt Erway (Sarah), Tanya Gilbert, Shannon Gilbert-Clarson (Mike), Tessa Grajeda, Jessica Serafine, Edward Hanson (Angela), Eric Hanson (Mindy) and Nikita Analee; nephews and nieces. He also has 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his father, George Hobe Cornell; mother, Josephine Bushong; uncle, John Andrew Cornell; sisters, Florence Cornell Macey, Gertrude Cornell Coats; brothers, Charles Cornell, Woodrow Cornell, Gerald Cornell Macey; twin sons, Andross and William Cornell; son, Mark Cornell and Zoe Cornell.
A Celebration of Life and Inurnment of Ashes at Yuba City Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020