George F. Patchin Obituary

George F. Patchin, age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep at The Fountains in Yuba City, March 28, 2019. George was born May 31, 1938, in Blythe, CA.

George and his family moved to the Yuba/Sutter area in 1964. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for Oji Brothers and the State of California.

He retired in 2001 to spend time with his 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He had many hobbies including gardening, model airplanes, small motor engines, refurbishing bicycles, and carpentry work.

He is survived by his daughter Zoe Patchin; and his son Danny Paul Patchin.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Carolyn A. Patchin; his daughter, Andrea D. Patchin; his son, Ernest F. Patchin; and his parents, Freeman and Melvina "Nanny" Patchin.

Services will be at Sierra View Mortuary on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. A viewing will be at 10:00 and the service will be at 11:00. A gathering will follow at his residence on Arboga Road.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019
