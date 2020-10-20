1/1
Georgeann Rae Giles
Georgeann Rae Giles, 78, of Wheatland, passed away on October 14, 2020. Georgeann was born on August 23, 1942, to parents Henry and Necia Correll.

Georgeann was a retired teacher, but due to her dedication to teaching, she continued to substitute teach long after her retirement. Aside from teaching, she loved crossword puzzles, scrabble, and baseball.

Georgeann is survived by one son, Thomas Andrew Giles; one grandson, Blake Giles-McBride; one granddaughter, Madison Giles; and one great-granddaughter, Boston Giles-McBride.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Elton Correll; and her sister, Carole Iacopi.

Private services are under the direction of Ullrey Memorial Chapel in Yuba City. A burial service will be held at Sutter Cemetery on October 26, 2020, at 11 am. Flowers may be sent to Ullrey Memorial Chapel prior to the burial service.

Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ullrey Memorial Chapel
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
