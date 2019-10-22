|
Georgia May Love, age 78, passed away on September 3, 2019, in Monterey, CA. Georgia was best known for her willingness to help out those around her, her career as a financial planner, her piano and organ music, and her love of family.
She was born February 4, 1941, in Berkeley, CA, to parents George and Pansy Snavely. Georgia spent some of her early years in Vallejo and Smartville, CA, before moving to Marysville at the age of 12. She spent the rest of her younger years and adulthood in the Yuba City area. Georgia attended grade school at Yuba City Adventist School and moved on to graduate from Milo Academy in Oregon. She then attended nursing school at Pacific Union College. Afterwards Georgia finished her clinical rotation at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles.
In her early twenties she was very proud of running the outpatient clinic at the County Hospital, where she continued on to hold several positions in nursing over the next 18 years. Later on she received further education and certification and became a financial planner. Georgia first worked with E.F. Hutton and then went on to own her own office with business partner Ron Shaver. She had a strong work ethic and continued to work until health concerns became a priority at age 73.
Georgia met her husband, Alfred (Al) Love, at a New Year's Eve Party in 1961, and the two were married seven months later in August of 1961. She was known to say, "I couldn't possibly have married a better man," her husband Al Love, who predeceased her earlier this year. Georgia and Al had two daughters, Cheri and Ramona, and two grandchildren, Alex and Beck. Her joyful attitude and presence will be missed by those who love her.
In her spare time Georgia loved to cook, spend time with her family, and loved playing the organ and piano. She was an active member of the Yuba City Adventist Church, where she played the organ and piano, and loved connecting with all of her friends there whom she held close to her heart.
Georgia is survived by daughters, Cheri Love and Ramona Thurman, son-in-law Mark Young, and her grandchildren Alex and Beck Thurman.
A memorial service to honor Georgia's life will be held at the Yuba City Adventist Church, October 26th, 2019, at 4:00 pm.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019