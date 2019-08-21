|
|
Gerald George Pierce, of Marion, Texas, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born to George Edward Pierce and Viola Anna Martin Pierce on July 15, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois.
Gerald or "Jerry from Sears" was a retired Sears Service Technician in Yuba City. He moved his wife of 40 plus years of marriage to San Antonio, Texas, in 2004 from Northern California after retiring to be closer to his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. A lifelong race fan, he could often be found at a local racetrack or watching races on television.
Gerald is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jeanette; his son, Kris Edward Pierce; his parents, George and Viola Pierce; and a brother, Dennis Pierce.
He is survived by his son, Jason Odis Pierce and wife, Christine Marie Pierce; grandchildren, Sheena Marie Pierce, Joshua Orrin Pierce, Devon Edward Pierce, and Derek Andrew Pierce; and one great-grandchild, Devon Everette Pierce; and a host of other family and friends.
As per the family's request, there will be no services held in Seguin, Texas.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019