Gerald Ray Braxton, 57, of Olivehurst, passed away from lung cancer, Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He grew up attending church with family and continued into his adult life. He loved riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his sister, Renee Lynn Braxton-Bryan; two cousins, Mary and Robert Ledford; and his best friend of 30 years, Lonnie McDaniel, who was there for him in his final moments.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019