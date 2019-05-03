

Our kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Gerald Slagle, passed away in Gridley, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the age of 90.



Gerald was born on August, 25, 1928, in St. Francis, Kansas, and lived there until age 7. Because of the Dust Bowl he moved to Gridley, with his parents and two brothers and except for his college years he lived in Gridley for the rest of his life. He attended Gridley schools and there he eventually met the love of his life and wife-to-be, Dolores Detling. Gerald attended Chico State College and earned a teaching degree.



He taught elementary school for eight years and was the principal of McKinley School for twenty-five years. "Mr. Slagle" was a beloved teacher and principal who affected the lives of many Gridley school children. He had a passion for teaching and loved the children of this community.



Gerald married Dolores Detling on September 4, 1949, in the Gridley Presbyterian Church. They would soon have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.



Gerald loved hunting, fishing, traveling with the Gridley Goodtimers, working in his kiwis, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Lynn Quist (Dennis) and Cyndi Olschowka; and his son, Tim Slagle (Kathy); eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marie Slagle; his brothers, Bill and Delmar; his son-in-law, Bob Olschowka; grandson, Adam Quist; and two great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church Gridley. A private burial for family only will be held at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery preceding the memorial service. Following the memorial service a luncheon will be served at the Gridley Moose Lodge.



In lieu of flowers it is asked that donations be made to the .



Our thanks to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel, the Presbyterian Church and the Women of the Moose.

Published in Appeal Democrat on May 3, 2019