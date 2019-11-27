Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club
Geraldine Ann "Gerrie" Sweet, 80, of Marysville, CA, passed away on November 20, 2019, in Marysville, CA.

Gerrie was born in Sacramento, CA, to Paul Cooke and Gertrude McCoy on April 20, 1939. She was the original owner/operator of the well-known Small World Deli located on E Street in Marysville, CA, for 18 years. She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, bowling and golf with her beloved husband, children, and friends.

Gerrie is survived by her daughters, Debra Noggle (husband Les) of Yuba City, CA and Tina Sweet-Williams of Marysville, CA; her brother, Robert Cooke (wife Nancy); grandchildren, Michael, Lisa, Joshua, Brittany, Jason, Jonathan and Sarah; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arlen Sweet; son, Kenneth Sweet; and sister, Dorothy Martin.

Memorial Services will be held at Plumas Lake Golf and Country Club on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, from 12:00-2:30 p.m.

A special thank you to Sutter Care at Home, Yuba City, CA, and Sierra View Mortuary, Marysville, CA.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Nov. 27, 2019
