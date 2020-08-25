1/1
Gertrude Ann Browning
Gertrude Ann Browning, 80 years old, of Live Oak, CA, known to everyone as Grandma Browning, passed away on August 13, 2020.

Grandma was raised by a hardworking family in Auburn, CA. She was married to R.A Browning for over 40 years before he passed away in 2008.

She had 6 children, 15 grandchildren, dozens of great-grandchildren, and a multitude of people in the community that loved her as "grandma."

Grandma never met a stranger. She loved and cherished everyone she met. She would tell everyone "I love you" because "you never know if they need to hear it." Grandma loved people. She also loved long drives, word searches, and her dog, Hank. She has left behind a legacy of love in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Instead of flowers, in honor of Grandma Browning, the family requests that you love on someone today. You never know how much they may need it.

Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holycross Memorial Services
486 Bridge Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 751-7000
Memories & Condolences

August 24, 2020
Grandma Browning always had a hug for us and good conversation! She is cherished and missed by my family and I.
Bernie Ridgeway
Friend
