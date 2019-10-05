Home

Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
Gertrude "Trudy" Moreau


1925 - 2019
Gertrude "Trudy" Moreau Obituary

Our family lost our most cherished mother on September 26, 2019. Gertrude "Trudy" Moreau, of Yuba City, was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and a friend to many people. She was a sixty-year resident of Yuba City and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She was born on December 8, 1925 in Swansea, Massachusetts. She was the sixth child of eleven children She married Robert "Bob" Moreau in February 1945. They were lifelong partners until his death on March 14, 2012. She had many hobbies, which included crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking, and bingo. Her love for her family was boundless.

She is survived by her daughters, Renee Smith and Gail Moreau; son Brian Moreau and daughter-in-law Jennifer; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Moreau and Jeremy Moreau, and her sister Loraine Durand of Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was fearless and full of life.

She will be buried with her beloved Bob at the military cemetery in Dixon, California. She will be dearly missed. We will celebrate her life at a memorial service at Ullrey Memorial Chapel, 817 Almond Street, Yuba City, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019
