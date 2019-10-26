|
|
Gilbert Manuel Ubert, 72, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on October 17, 2019, in Fresno, CA. Gilbert was born in Yuma, AZ, to Gilbert and Martha Ubert on June 2, 1947.
Gilbert attended high school at Marysville High School and graduated in 1966. Directly thereafter, he entered the United States Air Force. Over the course of his 16-year military career, he served in the Vietnam War, earning E5 SSGT status as a Civil Engineer. He received the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with three oak leaf clusters, in addition to the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one service star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Gilbert (Darla) Ubert II, Sydney (Andrew) Kossowski, and Siobhan (Michael) Alvarez; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister; Yolanda (Tony) Ramos; a nephew; and a niece.
At Gilbert's request a graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park, Olivehurst, CA, on November 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019