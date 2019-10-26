Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Sierra View Memorial Park
Olivehurst, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Ubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Manuel Ubert


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Manuel Ubert Obituary

Gilbert Manuel Ubert, 72, of Olivehurst, CA, passed away on October 17, 2019, in Fresno, CA. Gilbert was born in Yuma, AZ, to Gilbert and Martha Ubert on June 2, 1947.

Gilbert attended high school at Marysville High School and graduated in 1966. Directly thereafter, he entered the United States Air Force. Over the course of his 16-year military career, he served in the Vietnam War, earning E5 SSGT status as a Civil Engineer. He received the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with three oak leaf clusters, in addition to the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one service star, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

Gilbert is survived by his children, Gilbert (Darla) Ubert II, Sydney (Andrew) Kossowski, and Siobhan (Michael) Alvarez; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister; Yolanda (Tony) Ramos; a nephew; and a niece.

At Gilbert's request a graveside service will be held at Sierra View Memorial Park, Olivehurst, CA, on November 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Appeal Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.