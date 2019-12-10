|
|
Gladise Esther Lund (104) of Maxwell, CA, passed away on December 5, 2019. She was born on March 5, 1915, in Chuquicamata, Chile', South America, to Wesley and Emma Green.
Prior to moving to Maxwell, she and her husband Herman toured the United States performing their hand balancing act in Vaudeville shows. Gladise settled in Maxwell in 1946 with her husband Herman, where they owned and operated Lund's Dairy.
Gladise was active in the Maxwell Baptist Church, Maxwell Stitch and Chatter, Maxwell Junior Women and Tuesday Club.
Known as the Avon Lady, Gladise was the top salesperson for over 50 years and continued selling Avon well in to her 80's. She was a dance instructor for several years, a 4-H leader, and an accomplished seamstress.
Gladise is survived by her daughter, Carmen Mason (Richard); granddaughters, Kathleen Hancock (Martin), Cindy Freed (Bob), and Kristina Mason; great-grandchildren, Blake, Savahanna, Taylor Koch (Trent), Makayla, Austin, Fallon, Chase, and Keith; and great-great-granddaughter, Charley.
Gladise is preceded in death by her husband Herman, her parents, and her 4 siblings.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Maxwell Baptist Church. Dessert and refreshments will be provided following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maxwell Baptist Church, PO Box 487, Maxwell, CA 95955 or Maxwell School District's Music Boosters, PO Box 293, Maxwell, CA 95955.
