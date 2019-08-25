|
|
Gladys Beth Harreld of Rio Oso, CA, passed away on August 18, 2019, a native of Montana, age 88 years.
She is survived by her husband Irvine Harreld, married for 70 years. Children; Richard (Ellen) Harreld, Kimberly McCann (Mark) and Cynthia (Rick) Swanson, 22 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren.
Friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 am and are invited to attend services at 10:00 am, all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wheatland Ward Chapel (5091 Wheatland Road, Wheatland). Interment to follow at Sierra View Memorial Park (4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst). Arrangements by Price Funeral Chapel, (916) 725-2109.
Send condolences to
www.appealdemocrat.com
Published in Appeal Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019