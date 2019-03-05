

Gladys S. Jordan, age 88, from Wheatland, passed away February 20, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. She was born December 8, 1930 in Richmond, Washington, to George and Alma Rochester. She is survived by her sister Alice Lebron, her son Fredrick Jordan, her daughter Kathleen A. Rasciner, her nieces Patricia Rochester and Mary Rochester, her many grandchildren and extended family and friends. Her husband William R. Jordan proceeds her in her death.



She grew up in Washington and married the love of her life William R. Jordan and traveled all over the United States and overseas while her husband served in the military. Her love and appreciation for God and life made her a survivor both in times of hardship and times of ease.



She was known for her many talents. She was a chef and a baker at Beale A.F.B. For many years. She was an artist and had a great love for family, her horses and animals. She loved bird watching, gardening, and reading. She also had a degree in dress design and had completed courses for an AA degree from Yuba College.



A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2pm at Lakeside Colonial Chapel at 830 D St., Marysville with a dinner to follow. All friends and family are invited to attend.

Send condolences to

www.appealdemocrat.com Published in Appeal Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary